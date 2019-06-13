Nottinghamshire man charged with supplying cocaine and being in possession of extreme pornography

A Nottinghamshire man has been charged with multiple offences including allegedly being in possession of extreme pornography.

Calvin Bentley, 36, of Trinity Road in Newark on Trent, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, cocaine, possession of extreme pornography, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition without a certificate.

The investigation began following a gun was fired in Balderton on March 22.

He has been given conditional bail by the courts.

He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 10.