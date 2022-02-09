Dr Tayabb Shah, aged 39, was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years and has been placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

The court heard Shah touched the men's private parts under the pretext of medical examinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tayabb Shah

However, neither victim required genital examination and Shah did not document the examinations he carried out.

One of the victims was treated in the emergency department at Queen’s Medical Centre, where Shah was employed, and taken to an acute ward – Shah left the ED to sexually assault the victim.

Specially-trained officers from Nottinghamshire Police visited the victim at his home – and on the same day a second victim came forward to say Shah had sexually assaulted him on a number of separate occasions at the hospital that month.

Gratification

Following the verdicts, Detective Constable Kerry Stringer, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Far from being the kind, compassionate professional that his victims had the right to expect, Shah abused his position for his own sexual gratification.

“He has shown no hint of remorse and by refusing to admit to his crimes, put his victims through the further ordeal of reliving what happened in front of a jury.

“I hope the guilty verdicts delivered today brings comfort to both victims, who showed tremendous strength and bravery throughout.

"Officers worked extremely hard to bring this case to court and I hope it gives people confidence that Nottinghamshire Police will always listen to victims and investigate reports thoroughly – regardless of who the alleged perpetrator is.”

Dr Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals, said: “As soon as staff reported these allegations about Shah he was excluded from work, and we have assisted the police throughout their investigations.

“Shah betrayed the trust patients and families place in us and I am so incredibly sorry they were taken advantage of when they were so vulnerable.

“Shah is not representative of the hard-working and kind staff at Nottingham University Hospitals and we hope this outcome will help provide some degree of comfort to those he harmed.”