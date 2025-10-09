Nottingham Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with city nightclub assault
Officers are trying to trace 36-year-old Jack Moran who is wanted in connection with an assault at a Nottingham nightclub.
The incident involved a woman who was glassed, causing facial injuries.
Members of the public are asked to call the police if he is seen.
PC Manmeet Uppal, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to trace Jack Moran since this incident on May 28 and so we are now appealing for the public’s help.
“If you have seen him recently and have any information on his whereabouts, or any vehicle to which he may have access, please call us.
“Information on his whereabouts can also be given via 101 quoting crime reference 25*307896, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”