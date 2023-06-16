Valdo Calocane, aged 31, of no fixed address, is also charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday).

The charges relate to University of Nottingham students Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace Sashi O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, who were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road, just after 4am and Ian Robert Coates, aged 65, who was later found fatally stabbed in Magdala Road.

A man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder following the Nottingham attacks

The further three charges of attempted murder relate to three members of the public struck by a van.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.

"We would also ask people to respect the families’ wishes for privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve."

"This has been an incredibly sad timefor our city and county, and we stand united with our communities as we come to terms with the effects of what has happened

"We are keenly aware of the deep emotion being felt surrounding these tragic events and the high level of interest, not only in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.

“However, posting prejudicial information online about an active case could amount to contempt of court and, in the most serious cases, have the potential to cause the collapse of a trial."

