North Notts man threatened to shoot neighbours in noise dispute

An angry North Notts man stormed into his nextdoor neighbours' kitchen and threatened to shoot them when they carried out noisy re-tiling work in the evening, a court heard.

Camera phone footage was shown of John Drinkall shouting: "I don't play music or make a noise. Stop f****** banging or I will bang your f****** head."

He then stepped into the couple's kitchen with a clenched fist and shouted: "I will f*** your car up, I will f*** your wife up and I will f*** your kids up."

He then left, pulling over their wheelie bin, and, off-camera, said: "I have got a f****** gun in the house and I will f****** shoot you," said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

The confrontation happened on Stewart Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, at 7.15pm, on June 25.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said: "My client concedes it was an inappropriate way of dealing with the issue."

He said Drinkall was under stress, following the breakdown of his relationship, and suffers from depression, as well as various physical health issues.

Drinkall, 54, admitted two counts of assault by threatening unlawful violence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

A 12 month restraining order was made for 12 months, banning him from entering the boundaries of their property or contacting them, except through a solicitor

He was also fined £80, and he was ordered to pay his neighbours £100 compensation, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

