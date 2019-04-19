North Notts man faces crown court on domestic violence charges

A North Notts man has been sent to the crown court to face charges relating to domestic violence, a court heard.

Brandon Williams, 19, of Doncaster Road, Langold, made no plea to charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a knife, false imprisonment, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, as well as two counts of assault and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The charges are alleged to have taken place in January, March and April, at his address in Langold.

Prosecutor Ruth Snodin said the charges were too serious to be heard at the magistrates' court.

Ian Pridham said his client should be granted bail as he had no previous convictions, he had never been arrested before, and the police had never been called to his address before.

But bail was refused and he was remanded into custody until May 16, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on May 16, via video-link.