3. Nottingham Maze

On selected dates throughtout Ocober 2021 Notts Maze, Lime Lane Woods Only suitable for 17+. This experience is designed to scare and it will be intense. Please ensure you are entirely committed before buying a ticket as there will be no refunds given under any circumstances. ​ ROLL UP, ROLL UP to the Labyrinth’s latest show, THE CORN EVIL For 11 nights only, CORN EVIL invites you to discover its darkest secrets. The freaks you'll encounter here are like no other, years on the road can send you a little…stir crazy. The entrance won’t be hard to find but the exit certainly will be. Try not to scream, you don’t want to upset them. Trust your instincts and don't get too lost, this freak show is always on the look out for new recruits.

Photo: Nottingham Maze