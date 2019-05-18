Nine teenagers arrested on suspicion of burglary in Sutton after incident in early hours of morning

Nine teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at an address in Sutton in the early hours of this morning.

Nottinghamshire Police were called at around 4.35am to a report that a television and PlayStation 4 had been stolen during a burglary at a residential address in York Street.

Officers attended and within just 10 minutes of the initial call they arrested four 15-year old boys, one 17-year old boy and four 18-year old men.

All nine remain in police custody this morning while detectives continue their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Kim Binns from Nottinghamshire Police, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “We know the upsetting impact that a burglary can have on victims and we absolutely appreciate that the number of people suspected to have been involved in this incident will be a cause of concern for the local community.

“However, I would like to offer my reassurance that, thanks to the quick response of our officers, a significant number of arrests have been made in connection with this incident, which is a really positive development.

“The focus for my team will now be to do all they can to support the victim of this case, as we work to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and establish the extent of each individuals’ involvement.”

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 124 of 18 May 2019.