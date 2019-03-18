Nightclubs and taxis targeted in a spate of crimes across Mansfield

Phones and a purse were among items stolen from a Mansfield nightclub in a spate of early-morning thefts.

Criminals have been active across Mansfield district. Here is a list of some of the reported crimes between noon on March 4 and noon on March 14.

What crimes have been happening where you live.

Berry Hill

The office and canteen on a building site on Lindhurst Way West were broken into between 4pm on Sunday, March 3 and 8.30am the next day.

A newly built property on the Berry Hill building site on Old Newark Road was entered and vandalised with pain on Sunday, March 10.

Broomhill

A shed on the allotment gardens at Broomhill Lane was broken into after the padlock was broken sometime on Monday-Tuesday, March 11-12. Nothing was taken.

Cumberlands:

A passenger fled without paying their taxi fare on Westfield Lane on Friday, March 8, just before 9.30pm.

Eakring

A Voodoo pushbike in orange and black was stolen from a shed between 11pm on Wednesday, March 13 and 5am the next day.

On Thursday, March 14, a bag and contents were stolen from Skerry Park.

Forest Town

A mobile phone was left in a taxi on Wednesday, March 13, at about 11.30am and later deactivated in the Forest Town area.

A Renault Trafic van was stolen from Stuart Avenue on Thursday, March 7, at about 1.40pm, while the driver was delivering parcels.

A white Transit van was stolen from Aylesbury Way, between 6pm on Monday, March 11 and 6.30am the following day.

Grange Farm

Damage was caused in an attempted break-in to a garage on Skegby Lane on Tuesday, March 5.

A caravan on Sutton Road was broken into between 5.15pm on Wednesday, March 6, and 6.30am the following day.

Ladybrook

Offensive words were written on the wall of a property on Stockwell Court after it was entered on Monday, March 11, at about noon.

Lindhurst

A silver Ford Transit was stolen from Pinewood Drive on Monday, March 4, at about 2pm.

Oak Tree

Tools were stolen after a Volkswagen Transporter van on Jubilee Way South was broken into on Monday, March 4, between 12.30-3pm.

A man left a taxi on Bamford Drive without paying on Tuesday, March 12, at about 12.30am.

Pleasley Hill:

A black Piaggio Zip scooter was stolen from outside a shop on Chesterfield Road North on Monday, March 4, at about 6.45pm.

Tools were stolen after a Volkswagen Transporter van was broken on Kingfisher Road overnight on Sunday, March 10.

A Peugeot 407 was broken into overnight on Monday, March 11, although nothing was taken.

Portland

Damage was caused and tools stolen when a van on King Edward Avenue was broken into between Friday and Saturday, March 1-2.

Batteries were stolen from the rear of a commercial site on Great Central Road on Friday, March 8.

Rings were taken from the jacket pocket of a man while he used a gym on Nottingham Road on Friday, March 8, between 1.45-3.45pm.

Priory

An untidy search was carried out of a vehicle on Byron Avenue, on Tuesday, March 12, although nothing was taken.

Ravensdale

Items were stolen from a property on Austin Close on Tuesday, March 5, between 8-11.50am.

A Zinc stump scooter was stolen from a secured shed on The Park between 8.45am on Friday, March 1. and 3.30pm on Friday, March 4.

Robin Hood

Mail was stolen from a letterbox attached to a property on Mallatratt Place. This was reported to police on Saturday, March 9.

Sherwood

A Boardman cycle and a Voodoo cycle were taken from a garage on Debdale Way between 2pm on Tuesday, March 5, and 5.55am the following day.

Town Centre:

A mobile phone and keys were stolen from a desk in a store warehouse, on St Peter's Retail Park on Sunday, March 10, at about 2.40pm.

A bike was stolen from outside a store on Stockwell Gate on Thursday, March 7, at about 3.45pm.

Thirty pounds left in error in a cash machine on West Gate was missing when the person returned a few minutes later on Saturday, March 9, at about 4.15pm.

A purse was taken from a bag in a nightclub on Clumber Street during the early hours of Sunday, March 10.

A mobile phone was stolen in a nightclub on Clumber Street on Sunday, March 10, between 2-3am.

A mobile phone was taken from the bar area of a nightclub on Leeming Street on Sunday, March 10, between 2.20-3am.

A bag was stolen from a nightclub on Clumber Street between midnight and 4am on Sunday, March 10.

A wallet was stolen from a public building on West Gate on Wednesday, March 13, between 10.45-11.30am.

A wallet was stolen from a person in the town centre on Wednesday, March 13, at about 11.35pm.

Warsop

Lead has been stolen from the changing rooms on Carr Lane recreation ground. Tiles have also been ripped off the roof. It happened on Friday, March 8, at about 4.30pm.

