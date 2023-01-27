'Night of action' targets anti-social behaviour across Sherwood Forest area
Police took to the streets in and around Sherwood Forest in a bid to tackle “ongoing issues including anti-social behaviour”.
The ‘night of action’ saw members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood area policing team join forces with Newark & Sherwood Council’s anti-social behaviour team, housing and community protection officers and youth workers to carry out high-visibility patrols across Ollerton, Boughton, Edwinstowe, Clipstone and Rainworth.
A police team spokesman said: “Working together is paramount to reducing issues in the area. Hopefully there’ll be another night planned in the near future.”