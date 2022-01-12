NHS worker spared jail after repeatedly smashing window of Kimberley MP's office

The MP's office was vandalised numerous times last year.

Jevan Slater admitted to vandalising the front door window of the Broxtowe MP’s office in Stapleford on four occasions between the end of October and start of December last year.

Slater, of Birley Street, Stapleford, was handed a community order, curfew and fine for his "serious, deliberate and targeted acts of criminal damage" at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on his birthday yesterday (January 11).

According to the court, he had been drinking prior to each of the offenses.

There was speculation that the window was smashed by a wheelie bin on one occasion.

District Judge Jonathan Straw said: “You have never been in trouble before, but you committed four serious, deliberate, and targeted acts of criminal damage against the county MP Darren Henry’s office in the latter part of last year.

“These are serious because they not only upset and inconvenience those who have to clean up and repair the effects of your criminality, but they also cause concern because those at the office are unaware of who the perpetrator is at the time.

“They have no idea if this is turning into something much more serious.”

The judge went on to say that there is currently a “great deal of sensitivity around those in public office”.

The imposed three-month curfew means he will have to remain at his home address between 7pm and 7am daily.