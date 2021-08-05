Newstead Village woman caught drug-driving in Kirkby

Kelly Morrell's Peugeot 206 was stopped on Kingsley Street, Kirkby, at 4.50pm, on January 13, said prosecutor Fatima Laher.

A test revealed she had 6.1 mcgs of the drug when the specified limit is 2 mcgs.

Lucy Hooper, mitigating, said: "She had cannabis that morning and wasn't feeling any effects when she got into the car."

She said Morrell's career as a RSPCA animal collection officer was ended by a spinal operation in 2016, and she has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

"She uses cannabis far less frequently now," said Ms Hooper.

Morrell can't travel on public transport because of her anxiety, she added, and because she lives in a small village it will be difficult for her to go to the supermarket.

Morrell, 43, of Livingstone Street, Newstead Village, was banned for 12 months and fined £80, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.