Newstead man downloaded child porn three days before sentence for similar offences

David Booth downloaded two category B images and 13 category C images, when category A is the most extreme, on November 28, 2018, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

On November 21 that year, he received a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, for possessing category A, B and C indecent images.

Now bed-ridden, the 68-year-old appeared from his home on Chapel Terrace, Newstead Village, via video-link, after admitting the new offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Crown Court.

Summing up, the Recorder of Nottingham, Judge Gregory Dixon QC said the November 28 images were discovered when a police officer checked Booth’s laptop during a visit in January 2019.

And later that year in May, another visit found Booth in possession of a smart phone, which he was forbidden to own under the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.

The judge said delays in charging meant Booth did not appear in court until August 2020, ‘about this time he suffered a severe stroke’.

He said: “He regained his cognitive abilities, but he is bedridden and physically unable to come to court.

“I have seen a letter from his doctor which makes crystal clear the effect of the stroke, in summer 2020, remains severe and profound and permanent.

“It affects his speech, vision, physical capacity and state of mind.”