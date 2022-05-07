Newly-planted trees wrecked by mindless vandals at Mansfield park

One of the saplings can be seen broken in half lying on its side while supporting posts are left scattered around.

Mansfield District Council say the damage happened sometime overnight on Thursday.

They said: “This is the sad scene that greeted visitors to Titchfeld Park in Mansfield today.

"Overnight someone entered the park and damaged and destroyed newly planted trees.

"We are checking our CCTV to see if we can spot any culprits and we have reported this criminal damage to the police.

“As an authority we are trying to encourage our citizens to take pride in their district and so we take this kind of damage to our parks extremely seriously.

"If anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously or maybe even saw the vandalism being done please let us or the police know.”

Crimes can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reporting them on the Crimestoppers website