Newark man jailed for imitation firearm offence against two women

A 41-year-old man who pulled out an imitation gun after walking into a woman's home has been jailed for two years and four months.

Algimantas Saikevicius, of Yorke Drive, Newark, let himself into the property in Esther Varney Place, Newark, at around 7.30pm on Friday 26 April and pulled out the pistol when the woman told him to get out of the house.

The woman, who was with a friend, managed to push him outside and call the police.

Detective Constable Natasha Ullyatt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a frightening experience for the woman and her friend who could not have known at the time whether the gun was real or not."

Saikevicius then left in a Vauxhall Insignia which was traced by firearms officers to a nearby car park. Officers recovered an imitation firearm and a lock knife.

Detective Constable Ullyatt added: "Nottinghamshire Police treats firearms incidents extremely seriously and our officers responded very quickly and arrested Saikevicius nearby."

He was arrested and later charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a bladed article, as well as being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit.

He admitted the offences when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 4 October. As well as the jail sentence, he was banned from driving for two years and two months.