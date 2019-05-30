Newark and Sherwood 'safest district in Nottinghamshire'

Newark and Sherwood is the joint safest district in Nottinghamshire according to new crime statistics released by the police and crime commissioner.

New indicative figures report that the rate of crime in the district between April 2018 and March this year, was the lowest in the county.

New statistics from Nottinghamshire Police have revealed Newark and Sherwood is the 'safest district in Nottingham'.

The survey concluded that within the 12-month period, the percentage of respondents having been a victim of crime in Newark and Sherwood was just 14 per cent, compared with Nottingham and Broxtowe, where the figure was 24 per cent of respondents.

In the past year, since Newark and Sherwood District Council launched its 'Cleaner, Safer and Greener' initiative, the council, its partners and the police have taken a tougher stance on offenders who compromise the safety and welfare of residents.

The council is currently in the process of upgrading its CCTV camera coverage across the district to improve security and enable more efficient and effective responses to incidents that are shared with police.

As well as the partnership approach with police to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, the council has also extended its frontline ability to deal with groups and individuals who break the law and make life a misery for residents.

Councillor David Lloyd, council leader, said: “We have invested and will continue to invest in measures to improve safety and help minimise crime in the district.”

“Being proactive, working with partners including the police and dealing with issues head-on has been a key part of the Cleaner, Safer and Greener initiative. We will continue to take an uncompromising approach to crime and will take appropriate action to deal with individuals who clearly do not respect the area or those who live there.”

Inspector Heather Sutton, district commander of Newark and Sherwood police, said: “The results of the indicative survey are very pleasing and I am extremely proud of the work the police, council, and partners have put in.

“The community has played a huge role in helping to keep the area safe, they aren’t afraid to speak up, get involved and help us identify and solve problems. We have focused on long term problem solving, this work will continue with the pace and flex dictated by the needs of each area.

"Crime and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and every effort will be made to bring offenders to justice.”

To tackle alcohol misuse and crimes associated with underage drinking, a 'Community Alcohol Partnership' (CAP) was also set up as part of the 'Cleaner, Safer and Greener' initiative.

Excessive drinking has the ability to impair judgement, promote aggressive behaviour and increase the likelihood of crimes including vandalism and property damage.

Since the launch of the Ollerton, Boughton and Edwinstowe CAP, which is made up of retailers, local authorities, police, schools, neighbourhood groups and health providers, a wide range of activities have taken place to help deal with problems of crime and anti-social behaviour caused by alcohol.