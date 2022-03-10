New TV documentary to showcase Nottinghamshire’s policing heroes

Highlights include the dramatic moment officers finally brought justice to the door of a criminal after more than a decade on the run, the terrifying moment officers put their own lives on the line to save a man covered in petrol, and a look at some of the people with one of the most difficult jobs you can imagine – investigating some of the most serious and devastating collisions on the county’s roads.

Notts Police: Operation 2021 presented by TV and radio host Iain Chambers will be broadcast on Notts TV (Freeview channel 7 and Virgin Media channel 159) at 9pm on Saturday (12 March). It will also be premiered on Nottinghamshire Police’s YouTube channel.

The 30-minute feature has been created to coincide with the annual Force Awards ceremony, which was held yesterday (Wednesday, 9 March).

PC Katherine Tremayne is among those featured in the documentary.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Craig Guildford said he was proud of all the award winners and nominees and encouraged people to tune into the documentary.

He said: “I felt very proud to see our workforce rightly recognised for the extra mile they go every day for our communities during the award ceremonies.

“Every day, they put themselves in harm’s way to save and protect others, despite the risks involved, and I’ve nothing but admiration for the brave actions of our colleagues in serving the public.

“It is great that the depth and breadth of the work we do as a force both as staff and officers has been showcased in a brand new television documentary.

“The programme goes into never seen before details around some of the most harrowing and terrifying issues teams have had to deal with.

“I would encourage everyone out there to sit back and enjoy this unique insight on Saturday night, as it makes really good viewing.”