New trauma cards initiative helps people access support in Nottinghamshire

Witnesses of traumatic events are now being given trauma support cards providing them with help and advice – thanks to a new joint initiative.

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have teamed up with NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Talking Therapies to create and issue the double-sided credit card sized advice cards.

They will be given to members of the public who have witnessed distressing incidents and been exposed to trauma - such as serious violence, a serious road collision, a fire, and other traumatic events.

The cards direct people to Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Talking Therapies - a free and confidential NHS service designed to help with common mental health problems such as stress, anxiety, and depression - as well as advising on self-help resources and how people can get urgent help and support if it is needed.

From left are Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's Head of Community Safety and engagement Amy Goulden, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Talking Therapies Senior Clinical Lead Sam Powell, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Talking Therapies Service Manager Emma Wood, and Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These new cards will help us deliver an even better service to well-intentioned members of the public who are often first on scene of many of our traumatic incidents and who report incidents to us despite being exposed to trauma.

"I want to thank those individuals who do the right thing by summoning help or often seeking, on our behalf, to engage with those individuals experiencing a crisis, pending the arrival of the emergency services.

“We noticed there was limited advice our response, neighbourhood policing teams, negotiators, CID, control room and Operational Support teams could provide to witnesses of traumatic incidents so we’re excited to deliver this new initiative alongside our partners.

“Ultimately, when officers are present at a traumatic incident with witnesses still on scene, they can provide this advice card to them directly.

"If a 999 caller comes through our force control room and is not present on scene, we can send them similar advice via a text message or email.

“We want to spread these cards far and wide. Even if just one person gets the support they need after receiving one of our cards then it will be worth it.”

Amy Goulden, Head of Community Safety and Engagement from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We’re really pleased to be able to work with Notts Talk and Nottinghamshire Police to bring this extra support to people who witness traumatic events in our communities.

"We often attend incidents where a local community member has called 999, administered first aid or witnessed something difficult such as a fire, water rescue or road traffic collision.

"Having someone to talk to in confidence about how this has impacted them will really help.

"We understand the impact this can have and provide debriefs and mental health first aid to our staff who attend such incidents so we are pleased to be able to support the public in this way working with Notts Talk."

Martha Highton, Community Engagement Team Manager, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Talking Therapies, added: "We're incredibly proud to work with Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service on this project, ensuring that Nottingham's local communities are offered more access to mental health support.

"We want to ensure that Talking Therapies can be accessed by everyone and make sure no-one struggles alone."

Visit https://notts-talk.co.uk