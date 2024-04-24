New: The 16 'most reported crime' streets in Warsop Parish

Here are 16 Warsop Parish streets with the highest number of recorded crimes in February 2024, according to Police UK figures.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Apr 2024, 13:26 BST

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2024.

See https://www.police.uk/ for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Of 67 crimes reported in the Parish throughout February – 27 were reports of violence or sexual offences, with 11 being reports of anti-social behaviour.

In February 2024, four crimes were reported on or near Cherry Grove, Warsop.

1. Cherry Grove

1. Cherry Grove

In February 2024, three crimes were reported on or near Avocet Place, Warsop Vale.

2. Avocet Place

In February 2024, three crimes were reported on or near Avocet Place, Warsop Vale. Photo: Google Maps

In February 2024, two crimes were reported on or near Poplar Grove, Church Warsop.

3. Poplar Grove

In February 2024, two crimes were reported on or near Poplar Grove, Church Warsop. Photo: Google Maps

In February 2024, two crimes were reported on or near Wellington Close, Warsop.

4. Wellington Close

In February 2024, two crimes were reported on or near Wellington Close, Warsop. Photo: Google Maps

