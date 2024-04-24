The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2024.
See https://www.police.uk/ for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.
The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Of 67 crimes reported in the Parish throughout February – 27 were reports of violence or sexual offences, with 11 being reports of anti-social behaviour.