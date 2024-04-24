The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2024.

See https://www.police.uk/ for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Of 67 crimes reported in the Parish throughout February – 27 were reports of violence or sexual offences, with 11 being reports of anti-social behaviour.

1 . Cherry Grove In February 2024, four crimes were reported on or near Cherry Grove, Warsop. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Avocet Place In February 2024, three crimes were reported on or near Avocet Place, Warsop Vale. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Poplar Grove In February 2024, two crimes were reported on or near Poplar Grove, Church Warsop. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales