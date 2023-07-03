New operation launched to drive down anti-social behaviour in Kimberley

Operation Platter will see officers focused on “targeting, disrupting and dispersing offenders causing issues”, as well as engaging with residents, shoppers and businesses, to provide reassurance.

High-visibility patrols are being carried out in hotspot areas such as Kimberley Precinct and the Sainsbury’s store, the Newdigate Street area and Kimberley Recreational Park.

PC Gerard Masaoy, beat manager for the Kimberley area, said: “Over the past few months, we have received an increased number of reports of young people causing anti-social behaviour on a regular basis in Kimberley, including public order, shop theft and abusive language and behaviour.

Police on patrol in Kimberley as part of Operation Platter. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

“We have recognised the need to put a focus on affected hotspot areas during key times, where large groups congregate, so we can tackle these issues and break this cycle of offending.

“Members of the public just want to be able to go about their shopping peacefully, without being subjected to this sort of behaviour. They just want these young people to behave themselves.

“We realise anti-social behaviour and associated criminal activity is having a significant detrimental impact on the community and hope this new operation shows just how committed we are doing all we can to combat it.”

PC Masaoy urged people to call police on 101 if they experience or witness any anti-social behaviour.

He said: “The more information we are given by the public, the better we can target our resources and take positive action to tackle concerns.

“We would also ask those with responsibility for children to be aware of their youngster’s intentions, by knowing what they are doing and where they are, and to help us get across to children how antisocial behaviour can have lasting effects on residents and local businesses within our communities."

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency or if an incident is in progress call 999.

