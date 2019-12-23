New Mansfield mum admits being 'drunk in charge of a baby'

A new mum from Mansfield got drunk in a pub in the town and kept leaving her 22-week-old daughter unattended, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Belinda Roberts, aged 38, of Berry Park, admitted being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven when she appeared before the court on Friday, December 20.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court where Belinda Roberts appeared

Prosecuting, Ben Payne told the court that Roberts was spotted in an intoxicated state in the Courthouse public house, in Market Place, on September 9.

He said: “THe manager came into the pub and noticed the woman with a young baby and he was annoyed that she had been served because she was quite drunk.

“She was in the pub for about two hours and she was slurring her words and she was unsteady on her feet. She kept going to the toilet or to the bar, leaving the baby unattended, and he told her she was not being served any more alcohol. He gave her a pint of water and told her she was welcome to stay, as he was uncomfortable with her leaving the pub with the baby.”

He said Roberts then went outside for about ten minutes and was observed being violently sick, and police were called.

When Roberts did finally leave, she was tracked by town CCTV operatives and she was later found sitting behind a wall with her head between her legs.

Social services then became involved and Roberts, who also has an 11-year-old daughter is now supervised by yrm.

Mitigating, Emma Cornell said that Roberts had suffered with post-natal depression after giving birth to her first child and was ‘in denial’ about having the condition again.

She said: “She was medicating herself with alcohol. She took herself to the doctors the very next day and was given medication. She still has custody of both her children and Social Services are working with her and her partner. She is a member of a local church and they are here supporting her today.”

Roberts was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and ordered to pat £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.