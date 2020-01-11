New figures reveal worst streets in Mansfield town centre for anti-social behaviour

According to police.uk, 45 cases of anti-social behaviour were recorded in the Mansfield Town Centre policing area in November 2019. Listed are the nine streets in the area with the most reports of anti-social behavior that month. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Parking area There were six reports of anti-social behaviour at or near a parking area off West Gate in November 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Shopping area There were five reports of anti-social behaviour at or near a shopping area off West Gate in November 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Fuller Close There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Fuller Close in November 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Parking area There were three reports of anti-social behaviour at or near a parking area near Mansfield bus station in November 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more