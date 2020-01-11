New figures reveal worst streets in Mansfield town centre for anti-social behaviour
The latest police statistics have been released – and they reveal the worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Mansfield town centre.
According to police.uk, 45 cases of anti-social behaviour were recorded in the Mansfield Town Centre policing area in November 2019. Listed are the nine streets in the area with the most reports of anti-social behavior that month. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Parking area
There were six reports of anti-social behaviour at or near a parking area off West Gate in November 2019.