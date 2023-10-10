Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The electric bikes are brand new additions to the Broxtowe neighbourhood policing team thanks to the Safer Streets funding and are available for officers to use alongside two other e-bikes already being used in the district.

Officers in Eastwood have been able to hit the beat with two new electric bicycles which is helping to increase community engagement and chase down criminals in an effort to put a stop to anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Officers have been able to speak with residents and shoppers more easily along Eastwood High Street as the bicycles allow for much swifter patrols and a more intimate dialogue with members of the public.

New e-bikes are helping the police in Eastwood. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

They also mean officers can pursue suspects down tight alley ways and hard-to-reach places, giving them a better chance of catching those committing crimes and ASB in Eastwood.

The purchase of the two new electric bicycles has been made possible after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Nottinghamshire secured £3 million of Home Office funding for Safer Streets projects that help reduce neighbourhood crime and antisocial behaviour, as well as violence against women and girls.

The project has been delivered in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police and local authorities, including Broxtowe Council.

PCC Caroline Henry (Con), said: “I am so pleased to hear about the great success the electric bikes have been for officers in Eastwood.

“I have gotten to know the Eastwood beat team well and they’re an incredibly proactive group of officers who thoroughly enjoy getting out in the community, and these new electric bikes make that even easier.”

Eastwood is just one of a number of areas across Nottinghamshire that is benefiting from a share of Safer Streets funding, secured by the PCC.

Safer Streets funding is also being used to fund the installation of CCTV and automatic number plate recognition cameras in Eastwood, as well as improvements to lighting and car park security to prevent vehicle crime.

Officers have utilised the new bikes for more than1,400 hours since they were purchased in October 2022, resulting in them being used for an average of 30 hours per week.

The ability to keep fit and active whilst on the beat. They have also been used to help gather intelligence that has led to drug warrants being carried out.

Mike Ebbins, district commander for Eastwood, said: “The Safer Streets e-bikes have transformed the way my local neighbourhood team patrol their area.

"The staff are now more visible and more accessible to the public they serve.

“The bikes silent approach has resulted in a number of arrests which would not have been possible in traditional police cars and the staff are seeing the health benefits of riding around their area.”

Coun Helen Faccio, portfolio holder for community safety at Broxtowe Council, added: “It’s great to see that these additional electric bicycles are making a difference to the Broxtowe Neighbourhood Policing Team thanks to the Safer Streets funding.