New deputy to help Police and Crime Commissioner enhance services for all

A community champion with over 25 years of experience supporting vulnerable people is set to take on a lead role ensuring people from all of Nottinghamshire’s diverse communities have equal access to policing and community safety services.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the new Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Angela Kandola will spearhead a drive to enhance engagement with young people, black and minority ethnic communities, people with disabilities and other protected characteristics – to improve trust and confidence in policing.

Angela, who was awarded a British Empire Medial (BEM) in 2018 for her services to vulnerable people while working with the Nottingham-based ethnic minority mental health charity Awaaz, will bring a wealth of experience, passion and community connections to the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also the first Indian councillor to be elected in Nottingham and has served in the City Council’s Berridge ward since 2019.

Angela Kandola is set to be the new Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire

Another of Angela’s key roles will be to lead Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden’s drive to make Nottinghamshire a safer place for women and girls by working with partners to prevent sexual and domestic violence and provide support to survivors.

She will also lead on regional collaboration with the East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward, to help maximise investment and partnership working in Nottinghamshire and will deputise for the PCC at meetings – meaning the expanding demand on the PCC’s time can be met.

The proposed appointment is due to go to a confirmation hearing at the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel – the body which provides public scrutiny and support for the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner – at County Hall on Monday 16 September – before the PCC can officially appoint her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela, who is fluent in languages including Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu, said she believed she will bring a unique range of skills and experience that will be ideal for the role.

Angela Kandola (right) with PCC Gary Gary Godden

Ahead of the hearing, she said: “I am really passionate about strengthening our communities and helping vulnerable people get access to the support they need.

“As Nottinghamshire’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner I believe it will give me the opportunity to do this - putting my skills and experience to good use across our communities.

“I will be really proud to serve the public in this new role and look forward to working with the OPCC team, our local communities, partners and the force to deliver an excellent service to the communities we serve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioner Godden added that the role of Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner would help him to maximise the impact that he and his Office could have in making Nottinghamshire a safer place for all – and meet the growing demand on his Office to deliver improvements to policing and community safety.

“The responsibilities of Police and Crime Commissioners have grown and developed significantly in recent years and Nottingham and Nottinghamshire face unique challenges over the next four years,” he said.

“Angela will bolster our efforts in key priority areas which will feature in my new Police and Crime Plan for Nottinghamshire.

“Angela’s skills and experience in these areas will be a real asset to the team and will ultimately mean more can be achieved for the benefit of our communities in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She will build on the great progress already being made by my Office and key partners, service providers, and the voluntary and community sector.”

Angela is set to start the role soon after the confirmation hearing and plans to continue her duties as a city councillor, including committees and surgeries, alongside the role.