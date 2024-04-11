New Ashfield figures: Here are the most reported streets for crime Sutton and Kirkby

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2024.

See www.police.uk for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Out of more than 500 crimes reported in the Sutton and Kirkby area, the highest rate was for violence and sexual offences followed by antisocial behaviour.

Here are some of the streets that were most frequently reported for crime in Ashfield’s Sutton and Kirkby during February 2024.

1 . King's Mill Hospital There were 17 crimes reported at or near King's Mill Hospital in February 2024. Photo: King's Mill Hospital Photo Sales

2 . Supermarket On or near a supermarket - 16 crimes were reported at or near Sutton Asda in February 2024. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Lakeside View There were 10 crimes reported at or near Lakeside View in February 2024. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales