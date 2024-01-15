A new team of specialist police officers has been formed to support the ongoing work to tackle anti-social behaviour across Nottinghamshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of four anti-social behaviour and problem-solving officers were appointed on Monday, January 8 as part of the force’s prevention hub, which works towards proactively reducing crime.

These new officers will provide support in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Newark and Sherwood, and across the city policing area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fifth officer is set to be appointed across Gedling, Broxtowe and Rushcliffe.

Insp Ollie Vale, of Nottinghamshire Police's prevention hub, at the launch of the new ASB prevention team. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The officers will help provide better outcomes for victims, divert people away from offending and work towards building further trust in communities.

Neighbourhood policing teams will be supported by the officers who will identify and monitor patterns in anti-social behaviour, assist local areas by providing expert advice and guidance, and recommend suitable prevention measures.

This will include diverting offenders away from behaviour that negatively affects communities through community protection measures, such as closure orders, begging warnings and criminal behaviour orders, which can ban offenders from particular areas of the city and county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Effective problem-solving supported by the officers will also provide a better outcome for victims and divert people from repeat offending patterns.

The prevention hub is a collaboration between multiple force departments responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.

It covers a range of areas including violence against women and girls, business crime and youth outreach.

Insp Ollie Vale, from the prevention hub, said: “The effective use of problem-solving and using evidence-based policing to manage issues affecting our communities is key in reducing crime and victimisation throughout Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having officers with expertise and experience in applying problem-solving and being able to support our teams to deliver diversionary and preventative responses is an invaluable asset in providing better outcomes to those who need us.”

Chf Insp Chris Pearson, Nottinghamshire Police’s lead for anti-social behaviour, said: “The addition of these dedicated officers to bolster the provision for tackling anti-social behaviour in our communities demonstrates our commitment towards this disruptive issue.