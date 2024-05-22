‘Nervous and shaking’ bus driver was over the limit for cocaine in Mansfield
Jacob Lowe was "nervous and shaking" when he was pulled over for driving with no insurance on November 30, last year, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.
The officer thought there was something wrong and decided to test him for alcohol and drugs.
A blood test revealed he had 18 microgrammes of cocaine when 10 microgrammes is the specified limit.
Lowe, of previous good character, told magistrates he was going through a marriage break-up and took the cocaine a couple of nights before.
He confirmed he doesn't take drugs on a regular basis.
Lowe, aged 31, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was banned for 12 months. He was fined £380 and ordered to pay a £152 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was fined separately for the insurance charge.