Nearly 1,500 turned up for a Russian speaking celebration for Victory Day in Wellow

Police were called to a Russian speaking celebration for Victory Day after almost 1,500 attended.

The event at Chapel Farm, Wellow, was attended by the local Russian Community.

Near Chapel Farm, Wellow

Inspector Heather Sutton said: "It was licenced by a ‘Temporary Events Notice’ (TENS) which restricts the event to 499 people.

"This event was not ran on the premises licence, which is held by Chapel Farm. The event organisers stated it was expected to be a low key event, but people attended from across the UK which meant the attendee numbers were closer to 1,500.

"The village wasn’t geared up to receive the amount of cars it did, nor were there ample parking provisions in place.

"The event was meant to be a ‘police free’ event, however the police were called to attend.

"There has been a debrief and review of the event with Newark and Sherwood District Council and feedback and comments from the public have been taken into account.

"The breach of TENS has been investigated by Nottinghamshire Police Senior Licensing Officer, and it is with regret that there is insufficient evidence to support a prosecution. An offence of breaching a TENS is legislated by section 136 (1) (b) of the Licensing Act 2003.

"The TEN covers 499 people for the sale and supply of alcohol and the live music from the band. The families within the camping area would not be included within the 499 limit as it is not licensable.

"The evidence we have obtained does not prove that there were more than 499 people in these areas at any one time. We are aware that the event was advertised on various internet sites, however they do not add any evidential value to prove the numbers were above 499 in the licensable area (not the event).

"However, the TENS applicant has been issued with a warning letter, which has been recorded on our licensed premises system and will be taken into consideration if any further TENS that are applied for.

"I am aware that this is unwelcome news for the residents of Wellow, who suffered traffic disturbance and disruption due to the event, I share the above detail with them to help them understand why we are not able to prosecute."