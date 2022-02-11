Arron Cottam, 25, of Cavendish Street, Mansfield, denied two counts of raping a boy under the age of 15, two counts of sexual assault by touching, eleven counts of inciting him to engage in sexual activity and attempted rape, as well as one count of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

But it took less than half a day for the jury to deliver a guilty verdict on the 17 charges after a week-long trial.

Last Friday, (February 4) Cottam was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge Jonathan Bennett at Derby Crown Court.

Derby Crown Court

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order was imposed and Cottam was placed on the Sex Offenders Register until further notice.

The mother of Cottam's victims said they have since left the area "because they can't bear to be here anymore."

"The kids have never told me what they went through. They didn't want me to know,” she said.

"It just goes to show it can happen absolutely anywhere and parents have to be vigilant and watch out for any changes."

She said the police were initially contacted four years ago, and the trial was delayed because of the pandemic, which made the ordeal of waiting for justice even worse.

"He stood on the stand and called my kids liars,” she said. “He is finally getting what he deserves.

"It has destroyed lives across the board."