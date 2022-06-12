Mum slams BBC for retelling tale of her Huthwaite daughter’s murder

Anne MacPherson told The Mirror the broadcaster was “ripping my family apart all over again” by making the programme “which will be watched by millions”.

Twenty-three-year-old Chanel, from Huthwaite, was shot dead by her abusive dad Terry Rodgers, 55, only a few weeks after walking down the aisle.

Violent Rodgers hid from police in Annesley woods for three weeks then went on hunger strike after his capture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Rodgers with daughter Chanel Taylor on her wedding day

He died a month before his March 2006 murder trial and never said why he killed Chanel.

Anne told The Mirror: “How dare they do a programme about my poor daughter which will be watched by millions?

“I don’t want to watch it but I’ll have to, reluctantly, as I need to see how my daughter and our family are being portrayed and what they’re saying about us.

“They are ripping my family apart all over again, and we’ll get the backlash. The programme has brought it all up again for me. It makes me so cross."

Sherwood, written by Ashfield’s James Graham, tells the fictional story of police officers working undercover in a community still divided by the events of the miners' strike.