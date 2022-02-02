Police were called to The Olde Ramme Inn, on Church Street, just before midnight on Sunday, December 19, after reports a man involved in an assault was there.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Natalie Flint began swearing and shouting and pushed past officers to stop them speaking to her partner about the assault.

When she tried to pull him away as they were handcuffing him, she was arrested on a charge of being drunk and disorderly.

The Olde Ramme Inn, Church Street, Mansfield town centre.

However, at the police station she was deemed ‘not drunk enough’, and was instead charged with the more serious offence of obstructing an officer.

The court heard she has a previous conviction for making threats and abusive words in 2015, for which she was fined.

Flint, aged 32, of Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, admitted obstruction.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said it was ‘unusual’ for a custody sergeant to decide someone ‘wasn’t drunk enough’ and then charge them in the manner described.

She said Flint was not involved with the assault, which was said to have taken place an hour earlier, at the Market Inn, in the town centre.

She said Flint has done ‘extraordinarily well’ to turn her life around since the 2015 conviction and is currently studying for an NVQ in health and social care.

“She is committed to going down that route,” said Mrs Pidcock.

Flint was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Sentencing, magistrates told her: “I am sure we won't see you again.”