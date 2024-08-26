Multiple arrests made following Mansfield disorder
Officers attended and detained a 34-year-old man in Newgate Lane on Sunday, August 25, on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and affray.
Following further inquiries, officers attended Maltby Road to arrest a further suspect later the same day.
This arrest attempt took place over several hours, with road closures being put in place.
A 36-year-old man was arrested for weapons and violence related matters.
A 49-year-old woman was additionally arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re pleased to say that we’ve now brought this incident to a close and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this incident throughout the day.”