Multiple arrests made following Mansfield disorder

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have made multiple arrests following an incident in Mansfield at the weekend.

Officers attended and detained a 34-year-old man in Newgate Lane on Sunday, August 25, on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and affray.

Following further inquiries, officers attended Maltby Road to arrest a further suspect later the same day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This arrest attempt took place over several hours, with road closures being put in place.

Police have made arrests following disorder in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have made arrests following disorder in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police have made arrests following disorder in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Read More
Sutton teen rapist who "devastated" five young girls’ lives jailed for over 12 y...

A 36-year-old man was arrested for weapons and violence related matters.

A 49-year-old woman was additionally arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re pleased to say that we’ve now brought this incident to a close and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this incident throughout the day.”