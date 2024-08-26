Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have made multiple arrests following an incident in Mansfield at the weekend.

Officers attended and detained a 34-year-old man in Newgate Lane on Sunday, August 25, on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and affray.

Following further inquiries, officers attended Maltby Road to arrest a further suspect later the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This arrest attempt took place over several hours, with road closures being put in place.

Police have made arrests following disorder in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 36-year-old man was arrested for weapons and violence related matters.

A 49-year-old woman was additionally arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re pleased to say that we’ve now brought this incident to a close and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this incident throughout the day.”