Motorist caught taking to Derbyshire roads after cocaine and ketamine binge

A driver put lives at risk when she got behind the wheel in Derbyshire after a cocaine and ketamine binge.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Police were in Glapwell this morning (Friday, February 8) when they stopped to check the driver of a Saxo was ok.

The female driver ‘almost fell out of the seat’ and later admitted to police she had been using cocaine and ketamine.

She was arrested and was later found to have no insurance.

