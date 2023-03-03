News you can trust since 1952
Motorist arrested in Blidworth after telling police they had smoked cannabis before driving

A driver was stopped and detained by traffic officers in Blidworth – and admitted smoking cannabis earlier that day.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit tweeted, following the stop on February 24: “Decent stop by divisional colleagues this morning after sighting a car with a marker on for drugs.

“Driver stopped and detained and admitted to smoking cannabis that morning.”

The vehicle was stopped in Blidworth.
The team said a drug wipe tested positive for cannabis.

The tweet continued: “Evidential sample obtained and sent for analysis. #OneTeam”