Motorist arrested in Blidworth after telling police they had smoked cannabis before driving
A driver was stopped and detained by traffic officers in Blidworth – and admitted smoking cannabis earlier that day.
Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit tweeted, following the stop on February 24: “Decent stop by divisional colleagues this morning after sighting a car with a marker on for drugs.
“Driver stopped and detained and admitted to smoking cannabis that morning.”
The team said a drug wipe tested positive for cannabis.
The tweet continued: “Evidential sample obtained and sent for analysis. #OneTeam”