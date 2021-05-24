Motorcyclist wanted by police after allegedly failing to stop for officers in Bolsover
Police are urging the public to help them locate a man who they are keen to speak to after he allegedly evaded officers.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:44 pm
The motorcyclist, who was riding without registration plates according to police, is claimed to have failed to stop for officers in Bolsover on April 28.
Shirebrook Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) published a CCTV image of the suspect on social media, asking residents to help them find him.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact the SNT on 101, quoting reference 21000233175.