Motorcyclist wanted by police after allegedly failing to stop for officers in Bolsover

The motorcyclist, who was riding without registration plates according to police, is claimed to have failed to stop for officers in Bolsover on April 28.

Shirebrook Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) published a CCTV image of the suspect on social media, asking residents to help them find him.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact the SNT on 101, quoting reference 21000233175.

Shirebrook SNT has released an image of a man they are keen to speak to after he allegedly failed to stop for officers in Bolsover.

