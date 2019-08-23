Motorcyclist punched in attempted robbery in Stanton Hill

A motorcyclist was punched during attempted robbery at a Co-Op in Stanton Hill.

The incident happened at the Co-Op on Fackley Road in Stanton Hill, on Wednesday August 21 at around 8.05pm.

The Co-Op on Fackley Road in Stanton Hill

A motorcyclist was standing near the cash machine when he was approached by a man who asked him for his bike keys. A second man was standing nearby.

The victim has then been punched and suffered injuries to the face.

Officers are appealing with anyone with any information to ring 101 quoting incident number 840 of 21 August 2019.