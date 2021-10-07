Motorcyclist in hospital and driver arrested following Sutton hit-and-run

The crash happened moments before patrolling officers spotted a car being driven dangerously and pursued it, coming to a stop in New Lane, Sutton, before beginning a chase on foot.

It later transpired that a motorcycle had previously been hit at the junction of Mason Street and Unwin Road at around 1.30am on Wednesday, October 6.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He remains in custody.

The driver remains in custody

The motorcyclist remains in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Kim Binns, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Being involved in a collision can be a really shocking experience, particularly when someone is injured, and it is not only law but the responsibility of road users to stop if they are involved in an incident.

“It is really important for us to stop anyone who is believed to be causing a danger on the road as soon as we can to prevent as much risk as possible. Our officers acted swiftly and were tenacious in their efforts following this incident both on the road and on foot to stop and detain a suspect.

“A motorcyclist was very sadly injured and remains in hospital, but his injuries are thankfully reported not to be life-threatening or altering.

“We would now appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, to get in contact with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 27 of 6 October 2021.”