Motorcyclist dies after Underwood collision

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist died following a crash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Alfreton Road, Underwood, around 8pm on Sunday (20 July) after reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and two cars.

The rider of the bike, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed overnight following the crash while investigations took place but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist died following a crash.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who saw any of the vehicles involved - a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Volvo V90 and a Bentley Brooklands - in the moments before the collision.

Speaking about the tragic incident Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and the thoughts of the investigation team are with the family of the motorcyclist.

“Specially trained officers will be deployed to support them while our investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The collision occurred in daylight hours and we believe there were a number of other vehicles and pedestrians in the area who may have witnessed something which could assist us.

“Likewise, there may be motorists with recorded footage which could help us understand exactly what happened.”

Anyone who can help or has any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 609 of 20 July 2025, or alternatively witnesses can come forward and contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.