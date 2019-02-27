More than £4000 to be seized from two South Normanton men convicted of drug offences

More than £4000 is to be confiscated from two men from South Normanton after they were convicted at Derby Crown Court for drugs offences.

The men were stopped by local officers and their car searched in May 2018 on Market Street, South Normanton, following information from the community about suspicious activity.

They were both arrested for drugs offences, and subsequently charged following further investigation.

Both men appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, February 20.

Joe Thornley (24) of Water Lane, South Normanton pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the Class B Ketamine, possession of Cocaine, MDMA and Etizolam, and the possession of items used for crime.

He was sentenced to an 18 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and the court ordered the confiscation of £2,100 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Thornley must also complete 150 hours unpaid work and pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Jack Bird (24) of Eastfield Drive, South Normanton, pleaded guilty to supplying Cannabis, and the possession of items used for crime.

He was sentenced to a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and the court ordered the confiscation of £2,040 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Bird must also complete 100 hours unpaid work and pay a £140 victim surcharge.

