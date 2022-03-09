More than 150 possible slavery victims identified in Notts

Modern slavery cases soared nationally last year, with the identification of thousands of potential victims meaning referrals for support in 2021 were the highest on record.

But police chiefs said the data is unlikely to show the true scale of modern slavery and trafficking in the UK and that there is ‘more to be done’ to tackle the issue.

Home Office data shows 173 potential cases of modern slavery were flagged to Nottinghamshire Police last year– and at least 88, or 51 per cent of all referrals last year involved child victims.

Where a form of exploitation was recorded, the figures show 20 referrals were linked to labour related exploitation, five sexual and 37 criminal, such as ‘county lines’ activity.

Overall, the number of referrals increased by 16 per cent, from 149 in 2020.

Detective Inspector Nikki Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Combatting slavery remains a priority for us and we do lots of proactive work in this area.

“We act positively on any reports of modern slavery that come to us through either the national referral mechanism or traditional policing routes.

“We have a dedicated modern slavery team who work closely with partner agencies to investigate and respond to concerns regarding anyone potentially a victim of modern day slavery.

“An increase in the number of referrals is a good sign we are uncovering more of the true picture, safeguarding more victims and tackling more perpetrators involved in this type of abuse.

“I urge anyone with concerns regarding someone being exploited to contact the police or the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 012 1700.”

Exploitation

Across the UK, more than 12,000 potential victims were referred to police last year – up 20 per cent from 10,600 in 2020 and the highest number recorded since the Government's National Referral Mechanism was introduced in 2009.

Nationally, labour exploitation was most common among adult victims while criminal exploitation, including an increase in ‘county lines’ cases, led to most child-related referrals.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for modern slavery, linked increased referrals nationally to greater awareness, understanding and reporting of the issue.

He said thousands of officers were trained to investigate the issue, adding forces worked with national and local authorities and specialist organisations to support victims and bring offenders to justice.

However, anti-slavery charity Unseen say the figures vastly underestimate the problem and called for more to be done to disrupt growing demand for the exploitative practice.

Andree Wallis, Unseen chief executive officer, said war and economic disparity meant there were more vulnerable people trying to make a living and more exploiters preying upon them, adding: “Modern slavery does not care who or what nationality you are, if exploiters can make money out of you, they will.”

A Home Office spokesman said the UK has led the world in protecting victims of modern slavery and would continue to identify and support victims.