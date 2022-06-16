The cannabis farm on Westfield Lane was identified after a police drone was used to detect a heat source from the property.

Two man, aged 35 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and abstracting/using electricity after the discovery in the early hours of yesterday, June 15.

Cannabis was also seized in raids in Retford and Ashfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis plants were seized and a man arrested following a police raid in Hucknall

More than 700 plants were found at a property in Market Place, Retford, on June 13, while a man spat at police officers after being arrested in Ashfield.

The man was arrested after police discovered eight cannabis plants in an upstairs room at a property on Broomhill Road, Hucknall, on June 14, at about 4.45am on.

Chief Inspector Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force will take robust action against those intent on producing and peddling drugs.

“This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will use a range of tactics available to us to locate, enforce and prosecute those believed to be involved.

“Drug production has the potential to be linked to more serious offences, with criminals often exploiting the most vulnerable people to help line their own pockets.

“That is why the force remains determined to crack down on these sort of criminal enterprises and remove drugs from circulation.

“Cannabis production is far from being harmless.

“It can often be linked to wider, organised criminality – from significant incidents of violence to people trafficking.

“Vulnerable children or adults are often exploited and forced by organised crime groups to stay at the properties – often in dangerous and unsanitary conditions – to tend to the plants.

“I would like to reassure people that Nottinghamshire Police’s priority is to keep people safe and that we will always act on intelligence about drug-related crime and continue to relentlessly pursue those who are behind this type of criminality.”