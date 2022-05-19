More than 150 dogs stolen in Nottinghamshire over six years

A missing pets charity said an increase in dog thefts across the UK is linked to the coronavirus pandemic, and warned new owners might accidentally be buying stolen dogs.

Nottinghamshire Police recorded 156 dog thefts between 2015 and 2020, according to a Freedom of Information request from Direct Line Pet Insurance.

However, figures for 2021 were not available.

Across the UK, 2,077 dogs were reported stolen last year to 35 police forces which responded to the FOI request, although Direct Line estimate the real figure to be as high as 2,760.

This estimate was up from 2,438 in 2020 and the highest number since their records began in 2015.

Madeline Pike, Direct Line Pet Insurance veterinary nurse, said: “It’s devastating to see the number of dogs stolen continue to increase across the country.

"Unfortunately, the increase in dog ownership since the pandemic began and the subsequent rise in prices of these animals seems to make the crime even more appealing to thieves."

She said dog owners should take precautions such as keeping their pets on a lead when in busy areas, and avoiding leaving a dog tied up outside a shop, or left inside an empty car.

Along with an increase in thefts across the UK, the proportion of pooches returned to their owners also rose last year, to 22 per cent.

Norfolk Constabulary reunited the greatest proportion of dogs with owners, returning 25 out of 29. By comparison, none of the 10 dogs taken in Lincolnshire were returned.

In Nottinghamshire, 40 of 156 dogs taken between 2015-20 were returned.

The Stolen and Missing Pets Alliance said the demand for dogs during lockdown caused a ‘huge spike’ in them being stolen for breeding, with their value also increasing.

Debbie Matthews, charity chief executive, said: “Dogs were also essentially being stolen ‘to order’ for people looking for a certain breed, but would never know they were receiving a stolen dog.

“We always recommend a new owner gets the pet’s microchip registration checked as soon as possible.”