More than 100 class A drug wraps and cash seized from car in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police said officers spotted a car which was believed to be linked to the supply of drugs and three police vehicles were used to box it in.

It was brought to a stop at the junction of the A617 Sherwood Way East and South and A60 Nottingham Road, close to West Nottinghamshire College’s Derby Road campus, yesterday, Sunday, December 5, at about 10.40pm.

Police said the driver and vehicle were searched and more than 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a large quantity of cash were seized.

The A60/A617 junction in Mansfield.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent example of officers working together and acting on intelligence to safely bring the car to a stop, leading to this positive arrest and seizures.

“We know illegal drug supply has far-reaching repercussions in our communities and that is why Nottinghamshire Police is unwavering in its commitment to tackling this issue head-on to prevent such crimes and keep people safe.

“While our investigation into this matter remains ongoing, I can’t stress enough how important it is for members of the public to help us fight crime in their communities by reporting any suspicious activity to us. I can assure people we will act on information we receive and investigate reports.”

Anyone with information about drug-related crime in their local community is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.