More than 100 cannabis plants seized as police make swift arrest in Eastwood
Officers worked quickly to seize more than 100 cannabis plants at a home in Eastwood after reports of possible drugs production.
Members of Broxtowe’s Operation Reacher team found the extensive grow, with plants found in rooms spread over two floors of the property in Ryemere Close, Eastwood, on Sunday morning (January 23). The electricity had also been bypassed.
A police investigation into the grow continues.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and abstracting electricity without authority.
Police Sergeant James Rimmington, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Every cannabis grow we find and dismantle deprives criminals from profiting from their illegal activity.
"This was a sophisticated grow and I am pleased we were able to seize these drugs before they could be peddled on our streets.
“Drugs wreck lives and their use and supply have a negative impact upon communities which is why the force takes drug-related crime so seriously.
“The cultivation and sale of cannabis can often be linked to wider organised crime and other serious offences like human trafficking, modern slavery or county lines.
“Not only that but cannabis growing can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk, especially if people are living in adjoining properties.
“We all have a role to play in keeping our local areas safe from drug-related crime which blights our communities and as force we will continue to pursue those individuals responsible.
“Anyone involved in this type of illegal activity risks not only the police knocking at their door but a journey to custody, potential prison time and a criminal record.”
A dedicated operation is ongoing in the Eastwood area which continues to focus on the drugs trade operating in the area.
It includes high-visibility patrols, covert and proactive activity and the intelligence-led targeting of key suspects, including the enforcement of search warrants wherever possible.
Police will work with and alongside partners to tackle the issue, including working with housing sector partners to pursue eviction and closure proceedings against problem premises.
Anyone with any information about this grow or those responsible should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.