More than 1,500 crimes in Mansfield town centre unsolved over last year

Police have hit back after it emerged more than 1,500 offences in Mansfield town centre were not solved in the last year.

According to data on police.uk, there was a combined total of 3,690 crimes recorded in Mansfield town centre between December 2018 and November 2019.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, there are many reasons why a crime can be filed as unsolved.

Of those, a total of 1,577 offences were unsolved as police could not identify a suspect or they were unable to prosecute a suspect.

Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “There are many reasons why a crime can be filed as unsolved. This can be because there is insufficient evidence to prosecute a suspect, or even because a victim or witness does not wish to support a prosecution. We also are committed to ensuring that we comply with the National Crime Recording Standard so crimes are recorded correctly and investigated appropriately.

“A high number of calls reporting crimes are received into our control room every day. Many of the offences reported are low level and do not require a police response or simply have no further lines of enquiry. These types of crimes can often be resolved over the phone, without the need for a police officer to attend. These crimes are then closed.

“In many instances where the police do attend a report of a crime, we rely on witnesses coming forward and working with us to achieve a successful outcome. Although this is a process we support victims and witnesses through, some feel that they do not wish to support a prosecution. In that scenario, a crime would also be filed as unsolved.”