MORE Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:31 BST
Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

John Evans, 34, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Total custodial period: 10 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £66.99.

Aaron Dodsley, 33, of Fairdale Drive, Newthorpe, found guilty: assault by beating. Costs: £700. Surcharge: £240. Fine: £600. Restraining order.

Daniel Blackner, 45, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage, assault by beating. Imprisonment period: 10 weeks.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Nathan Jarvis, 48, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £100.

Malcom Hippey, 72, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby, admitted: possess extreme pornographic image. Community order. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.

Nathaniel Blackford, 20, of no fixed abode, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £25. Fine: £62. Forfeiture and destruction.

Harry Brackenbury, 27, of Poplar Grove, Forest Town, admitted: drive motor vehicle with proportions of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Disqualification period: 12 months. Forfeiture and destruction. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200.

Ionut Corcodel, 42, of Milton Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £123. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £307.

Michal Mielcarek, 34, of Ruddington Place, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 114 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £233. Disqualification period: 23 months, disqualification reduction period: 23 weeks. Fine: £583.

Leroy Krygier, 50, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £40.

Tanya Hill, 38, of Abington Avenue, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £143.14.

Chelsea Chauntry, 33, of Edgewood Drive, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £230. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £92.

Liam Gilbert, 37, of Highfields Court, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 21 days.

Paul Dillon, 45, of Clumber Street, Kirkby, admitted: possess class C controlled drugs, lorazepam, diazepam, and possess controlled drugs of class A - oxycodone, morphine. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Fine: £120.

Lee Revel, 40, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop and fail to surrender to police. Community order. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £70.

Martin Taylor, 26, of the Quadrangle, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £161.28.

