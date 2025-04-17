MORE Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

John Evans, 34, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Total custodial period: 10 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £66.99.

Aaron Dodsley, 33, of Fairdale Drive, Newthorpe, found guilty: assault by beating. Costs: £700. Surcharge: £240. Fine: £600. Restraining order.

Daniel Blackner, 45, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage, assault by beating. Imprisonment period: 10 weeks.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Nathan Jarvis, 48, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Compensation: £100.

Malcom Hippey, 72, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby, admitted: possess extreme pornographic image. Community order. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.

Nathaniel Blackford, 20, of no fixed abode, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £25. Fine: £62. Forfeiture and destruction.

Harry Brackenbury, 27, of Poplar Grove, Forest Town, admitted: drive motor vehicle with proportions of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Disqualification period: 12 months. Forfeiture and destruction. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200.

Ionut Corcodel, 42, of Milton Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £123. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £307.

Michal Mielcarek, 34, of Ruddington Place, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 114 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £233. Disqualification period: 23 months, disqualification reduction period: 23 weeks. Fine: £583.

Leroy Krygier, 50, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £40.

Tanya Hill, 38, of Abington Avenue, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £143.14.

Chelsea Chauntry, 33, of Edgewood Drive, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £230. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £92.

Liam Gilbert, 37, of Highfields Court, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 21 days.

Paul Dillon, 45, of Clumber Street, Kirkby, admitted: possess class C controlled drugs, lorazepam, diazepam, and possess controlled drugs of class A - oxycodone, morphine. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Fine: £120.

Lee Revel, 40, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop and fail to surrender to police. Community order. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £70.

Martin Taylor, 26, of the Quadrangle, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £161.28.