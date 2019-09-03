More action taken to clamp down on Sutton's violence, drug and anti-social behaviour problem

A closure order has been issued on a property in Sutton in yet more action to tackle ongoing criminality and anti-social behaviour

The notice was issued to 23 Langton Court due to ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour, including violence, excessive noise and drug activity by the occupants - and because visitors at the address were "having an adverse effect" on the community.

Langton Court, Sutton.

Ashfield District Council’s community protection team, which has been working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team, made an application to Mansfield Magistrates Court for the order.

The address has been the focus of the Sutton East problem-solving plan, which is a multi-agency operation targeting crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The closure order prevents the tenant or other persons from entering the property and will be in force for a period of three months.

Anyone entering the address during that time will commit an offence for which they are liable for arrest.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said “We will not tolerate this type of behaviour from our tenants.

"We will not allow the behaviour of one tenant to impact the lives of others in this way. Council officers and the police worked swiftly to get this case into court and get the order in place.

“Now the closure order is in place we will work to ensure that the tenant involved will not continue to be a blight on the community. We have evicted a number of tenants this year for similar behaviour and want this to act as a warning.

"We continue to take a zero tolerance approach to all crime and antisocial behaviour in Ashfield.”

Inspector Craig Hall from the Ashfield Neighbourhood Policing Team said, “This has been a real joint effort between the Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire Police which demonstrates that tenacious partnership working will bring positive results and a safer community.”

Inspector Hall had last week revealed that the police were treating Sutton's Carsic estate as a "priority" area after a man was stabbed and another man was hit with a golf club.

It follows outcries from residents that the ongoing "gang problem" on the estate was "getting out of control", with many residents fearing that someone would get killed.