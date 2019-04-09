Missing Shirebrook teenager found safe and well

A teenager who went missing from Shirebrook has been found safe and well.

Chloe Niblett, 13, was last seen leaving her home on Laurel Close, Shirebrook at 10.40am this morning, April 9.

But she has now been found safe and well.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find her.

