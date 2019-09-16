Missing Shirebrook man found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man missing from Shirebrook has been found safe and well. Lee Ferguson had last been seen this morning at 7.30am on Laurel Close in Shirebrook. Have you seen Lee Ferguson? But he has now been found. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. Notts caller used 999 emergency number to ask about neighbour owing them money