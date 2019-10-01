Missing Pinxton woman has not been heard from for more than a week

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing woman from Pinxton.

Zoe Massie has been missing from her home since Friday, 20 September.

She is 45-years-old, white, 5ft 1ins tall and has brown hair.

Zoe has connections to Northamptonshire and Mansfield and police are asking people in these areas to share their appeal.

If you know where Zoe is or have any information that could help locate her, you should call police on 101, quoting incident number 32 of September 20.

